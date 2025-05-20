Timeless hair knots you'll love
What's the story
Hair knots have been a go-to in hairstyling for centuries, providing the perfect combination of elegance and practicality.
These styles can be adapted for various occasions and hair types, making them versatile.
To master the art of timeless hair knots, one needs to know basic techniques and play with variations to match their style.
Be it a formal event or an everyday look, these classic knots provide a basis for creativity and expression.
The classic bun: A staple style
One of the most timeless hairstyles, the classic bun is a staple for its simplicity and sophistication.
It includes pulling hair into a ponytail before twisting it around itself to create a bun.
It can be worn high on the head or low at the nape, as per preference.
The classic bun is perfect for both casual outings and formal events, thanks to its versatility.
The elegant chignon: Perfect for formal events
The chignon is another elegant hairstyle that is usually reserved for formal occasions.
It consists of tucking the hair into a roll at the nape or a little higher up.
This style can be accessorized with hairpins or combs to add some flair.
The chignon's sleek look makes it ideal for weddings, galas, and other special occasions where sophistication is the name of the game.
The messy knot: Casual yet chic
For those looking for a more relaxed look, the messy knot makes for an effortlessly chic option.
The style embraces natural texture by loosely gathering hair into a knot, without worrying about perfection.
Strands are left out intentionally to create an undone effect that works well in casual settings such as brunches or weekend outings.
The braided knot: Adding texture and interest
Incorporating braids into your knot adds texture and visual interest.
Simply start by braiding sections of your hair, and then twist them into a knot at your head's side or back.
This technique enhances your look effortlessly, perfect for date nights, office meetings, and other occasions without additional styling, leading to mastery with practice.