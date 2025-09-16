Stiff hands? These exercises may help

Hand stiffness can be a common problem for many, often caused by repetitive tasks or extended periods of inactivity. Regular hand exercises can help ease this discomfort and improve flexibility. These exercises can be performed easily and almost anywhere, making them an easy solution for those with stiff hands. Here are five effective hand exercises that can help you relieve everyday stiffness and improve hand mobility.

Tip 1 Finger stretch exercise The finger stretch exercise has been designed to improve flexibility in the fingers. Begin by placing your hand on a flat surface with your palm facing down. Gently straighten your fingers as much as possible without forcing them, holding the position for about 30 seconds before releasing. Repeat this exercise two to three times with each hand to help reduce stiffness and increase range of motion.

Tip 2 Fist clench exercise The fist clench exercise strengthens the muscles in your hands and fingers. Start by making a gentle fist with your thumb wrapping around the outside of your fingers. Maintain this position for 30 seconds, then slowly release and spread your fingers wide apart. Repeat the exercise four times on each hand to promote better circulation and cut down on tension.

Tip 3 Thumb flexion exercise Thumb flexion exercises target the muscles around the thumb area, which are important for grip strength. Start by holding your hand out with all fingers straightened. Bend your thumb across your palm towards the base of the little finger, holding it there for 10 seconds before returning it to its original position. Repeat this movement five times per hand to enhance thumb flexibility.

Tip 4 Finger lift exercise The finger lift exercise emphasizes individual finger movement and coordination. Lay your hand flat on a table or other surface with palms downwards. Slowly lift one finger at a time off the table while the others remain flat, hold it up for a brief moment, lower it back down gently and move onto another finger until all have been lifted individually once or twice per session.