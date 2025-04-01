New to gardening? Start with these 5 easy-to-grow herbs
If you're a beginner looking to add a dash of wellness into your routine, growing herbs at home can be a fulfilling experience.
These plants not only spice up your food but also provide several health benefits.
From being easy to grow to needing little space, herbs make the perfect hobby for the new gardener.
Here are five herbs that are beginner-friendly and can enhance your wellness.
#1
Basil: A versatile herb
Basil is a well-known herb with aromatic leaves and versatile usage in cooking. It grows well in warm climates and needs ample sunlight.
Basil is packed with antioxidants, which may reduce inflammation and promote heart health. It is also loaded with vitamins A, C, and K, which are necessary to maintain overall health.
Regular pruning of the plant promotes growth, providing a steady supply of fresh leaves.
#2
Mint: Refreshing and soothing
Mint is another easy-to-grow herb that gives refreshing flavor and aroma.
Mint prefers partial shade and moist soil conditions.
Mint leaves are rich in menthol, which has soothing properties. These can help digestion and get rid of headaches when used in teas or infusions.
The plant spreads rapidly, so it's best to grow it in containers. This will prevent it from overtaking other plants in your garden.
#3
Rosemary: Aromatic evergreen
Rosemary, an evergreen herb with needle-like leaves, is well-known for its strong fragrance.
Rosemary grows well in well-drained soil and plenty of sunlight exposure.
Rosemary has also been linked to improved memory retention owing to its antioxidant compounds such as rosmarinic acid.
This herb can be used fresh or dried in several dishes or as a natural air freshener around the home.
#4
Thyme: Small but mighty
Like rosemary, thyme is a small perennial herb that grows well in sunny spots with well-drained soil conditions.
However, thyme tolerates drought better than most other herbs do, once established properly within gardens across different regions around the world today.
Thyme contains thymol, an active compound believed helpful against respiratory infections.
It also provides antibacterial effects when consumed regularly over time through culinary uses such as seasoning vegetables, soups, stews, and sauces.
#5
Lavender: Calming scented herb
Lavender is head and shoulders above the rest of the beginner-friendly options, mainly due to its calming scent and therapeutic qualities.
This gorgeous flowering plant species is extremely easy to grow, be it indoors or outdoors, based on the individual's preferences, resources, and space limitations.
These factors contribute to the process of getting what you set out for in the first place.