5 soothing herbs for better sleep
For the uninitiated, natural remedies to sleep better, herbs can be a gentle yet effective option.
Traditionally, many herbs have been used to promote relaxation and improve the quality of sleep.
In this article, we highlight five herbs that beginners can consider adding to their nightly routine.
These herbs are known for their soothing properties and can help you get a sound night's sleep without synthetic aids.
Relaxation aid
Chamomile: A soothing classic
Chamomile is one of the most popular herbs for its calming effects.
Often consumed as a tea, chamomile contains antioxidants that may promote relaxation and reduce anxiety, making it easier to fall asleep.
Its mild sedative properties have been used for centuries to aid in sleep, making it an excellent choice for beginners looking to enhance their sleep quality naturally.
Calming scent
Lavender: Aromatic tranquility
Lavender is famous for its calming smell, which is thought to soothe the nervous system.
The smell of lavender can be inhaled in different forms, including essential oils or dried flowers kept near the pillow.
Research indicates that lavender may enhance overall sleep quality by curbing restlessness and inducing deeper sleep.
Sleep inducer
Valerian root: Nature's sedative
Traditionally, valerian root has been used as a natural remedy for anxiety and insomnia.
It is believed to increase levels of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) in the brain, which calms nerve activity and promotes relaxation.
Beginners may find valerian root supplements or teas useful in improving the duration and the quality of their sleep.
Stress reducer
Passionflower: Anxiety reliever
Passionflower is another herb linked with reducing anxiety and improving sleep quality.
It increases GABA levels in the brain, just like valerian root. This relaxes your mind and body before bedtime.
Passionflower can be consumed as tea or in the form of supplements by those looking for a natural way to improve their nightly rest.
Mood enhancer
Lemon balm: Gentle calming herb
Lemon balm comes from the mint family and has been used traditionally to calm mood and stress levels.
It may reduce insomnia symptoms when combined with other calming herbs like valerian or chamomile.
Beginners may find lemon balm tea or extracts helpful in creating a peaceful pre-sleep environment that is conducive to better rest.