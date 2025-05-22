Explore Europe: 5 scenic road trips
What's the story
Europe is not just about the well-trodden Amalfi Coast or French Riviera; the continent has some of the most scenic road trip routes beyond the obvious.
These hidden gems combine the best of stunning landscapes and cultural experiences.
Ranging from Ireland's rugged coastlines to Romania's mountainous paths, here are some of the most beautiful road trips you could take in Europe.
Drive 1
The Wild Atlantic Way in Ireland
The Wild Atlantic Way runs for more than 2,500 kilometers along the western coast of Ireland. The route provides breathtaking coastal views with rugged cliffs and pristine beaches.
You can explore the charming villages of Doolin and enjoy the traditional Irish music sessions.
The route also takes you through the Connemara National Park where you can hike through stunning landscapes. Perfect for nature lovers and cultural enthusiasts!
Drive 2
Transfagarasan Highway in Romania
The Transfagarasan Highway is commonly referred to as one of the world's most spectacular roads. It snakes through the Carpathian Mountains, providing stunning views of peaks and valleys.
On the way, you can also visit Balea Lake and the Poenari Castle, connected to Vlad the Impaler's legend.
The highway remains open only during summer months because of snow in winter, making it a seasonal adventure worth planning for.
Drive 3
Grossglockner High Alpine Road in Austria
Austria's Grossglockner High Alpine Road takes drivers through Hohe Tauern National Park with panoramic views of mountains and glaciers.
The scenic drive leads up to Austria's highest peak, Grossglockner Mountain.
Visitors can stop at various viewpoints along the way or explore the hiking trails for a closer encounter with nature.
The road also features an educational visitor center about local wildlife and geology.
Drive 4
Route des Grandes Alpes in France
Route des Grandes Alpes crosses from Lake Geneva to Nice through some of France's highest mountain passes in the Alps region.
This beautiful journey makes way for stops at quaint alpine villages like Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, famous for its skiing resorts during winter months but equally stunning during summer hikes, too!
Travelers will witness diverse terrains, from lush valleys specked by vineyards up into snow-capped peaks, giving endless photo opportunities through their trip.
Drive 5
Trollstigen scenic route in Norway
Trollstigen Scenic Route cuts through Norway's majestic fjords, with 11 hairpin bends offering mind-blowing driving experiences with breathtaking vistas at every turn.
Highlights include Stigfossen waterfall tumbling down steep cliffsides, along with viewing platforms giving travelers unmatched views of landscapes around them.
Nearby, Geirangerfjord UNESCO World Heritage Site provides another dimension of exploration within your reach, making this trip an unforgettable section of any European itinerary.