5 African artworks that left a global mark
African art has always inspired and fascinated people around the globe. Its distinctive styles, vivid colors, and cultural significance have made it an object of study and admiration.
Here, we take a look at five iconic African art pieces that have made their mark on global art scenes.
These works not only speak of Africa's rich artistic traditions but also show their impact on contemporary art movements across the world.
Stone carvings
The Great Zimbabwe Bird sculptures
The Great Zimbabwe Bird Sculptures remain one of the most iconic artifacts of Southern Africa.
Carved out of soapstone, the sculptures depict birds atop columns and are thought to symbolize either royal authority or spiritual guardianship.
Unearthed from the Great Zimbabwe ruins, they have become an emblem of national identity for Zimbabweans.
Globally, the sculptures have inspired contemporary artists by demonstrating the detailed craftsmanship and symbolic profundity of traditional African art forms.
Bronze artifacts
Benin Bronzes: A legacy in metalwork
The Benin Bronzes are a set of plaques and sculptures designed by the Edo people of present-day Nigeria.
The artworks, which showcase historical events, royalty, and deities, are exquisitely detailed with lost-wax casting techniques.
Taken during colonial expeditions, the bronzes remain influential, both for their technical mastery and narrative richness.
They inspire metalworkers across the world while raising debates over cultural heritage preservation.
Clay sculptures
Nok terracotta figures: Ancient expressions
Nok Terracotta Figures originated over two thousand years ago in present-day Nigeria's Nok culture region.
These clay figures commonly illustrate human heads adorned with intricate hairstyles or jewelry, indicative of social roles or spiritual practices during that era.
Their discovery has shed light on the artistic practices of early West African civilizations, while inspiring modern ceramic artists who find inspiration from their emotive forms.
Cubism influence
'Les Demoiselles d'Avignon': Picasso's inspiration
Pablo Picasso's Les Demoiselles d'Avignon exemplifies the influence of African masks on Cubism.
Influenced by traditional mask design in Parisian ethnographic museums, Picasso's work drove him toward abstractionism.
This cultural exchange changed the face of modern painting forever and still inspires global disciplines of creativity.
It reflects the timelessness and transformative ability of fusing disparate artistic traditions.
Portraiture masterpiece
Tutu: The Nigerian Mona Lisa
Painted by Ben Enwonwu, Tutu showcases Adetutu Ademiluyi of the Yoruba people.
The "Nigerian Mona Lisa" mesmerized viewers since its 1973 Lagos unveiling. After being lost for decades, it was rediscovered from London in 2018, selling for $1 million.
The portrait personifying unity inspires painters across the globe with its style and technique.