Remote work destinations: Scenic hillsides in India

As remote work becomes the norm, finding the perfect spot can boost your productivity and well-being. Fortunately, India has plenty of scenic hillsides that make for the perfect setting to work remotely. These not only offer breathtaking views but also a calm environment to help you focus. Here are five Indian hillsides that make for an amazing choice to work remotely.

#1 Serene beauty of Munnar Munnar, nestled in Kerala, is famous for its lush tea gardens and cool climate. The serene environment makes it the perfect spot for remote workers looking for peace. With good internet connectivity available in most lodgings, you can work amidst nature without any problems. The cost of living is also fairly cheap, with decent lodgings starting from ₹1,500 per night.

#2 Tranquil vibes of Dharamshala Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh has a peaceful setting with spectacular views of the Dhauladhar range. Popular for its spiritual ambiance and colorful culture, it is a perfect combination of work-life balance. Internet facilities can be found in abundance here, making it easier for digital nomads. Accommodation options are available starting from around ₹1,200 per night.

#3 Majestic views from Rishikesh Rishikesh is located in the foothills of the Himalayas along the banks of Ganges River. Popular for yoga retreats and adventure activities, it also makes a perfect place to work remotely, thanks to its calm atmosphere and scenic beauty. Internet connectivity is pretty good in most places, with accommodation prices starting at ₹800 per night.

#4 Peaceful retreat in Coorg Coorg, popularly known as the Scotland of India, has been another favorite of many. Located in Karnataka, this hillside destination is famous for its coffee plantations and misty landscapes. It offers an ideal quiet retreat from the noise of the city while providing the necessary amenities, such as stable internet connections, which are imperative for completing remote work tasks. Prices start at around ₹2,000 per night.