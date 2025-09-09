Try these dishes using cardamom pods

Known for their aromatic, slightly sweet flavor, cardamom pods are a staple in every kitchen. They can make even the most mundane of dishes extraordinary. Here are five innovative recipes that use cardamom pods to elevate flavors and create an unparalleled culinary experience. From desserts to beverages, these recipes highlight the versatility of this spice in different cuisines.

Dish 1 Cardamom-infused rice pudding Cardamom-infused rice pudding is an absolute delight! The combination of creamy textures with the warm aroma of cardamom is simply heavenly. To prepare, cook rice with milk to get a thick consistency. Add sugar and crushed cardamom pods for flavoring. Stir continuously to avoid sticking. Once done, garnish with nuts or dried fruits for an extra crunch and sweetness.

Dish 2 Spiced cardamom tea Spiced cardamom tea gives a refreshing twist to the regular tea with the unique flavor of cardamom pods. Start by boiling water with crushed cardamom pods, ginger slices, and cinnamon sticks. Add black tea leaves and let it steep for a few minutes before straining into cups. Sweeten with honey or sugar, as desired.

Dish 3 Cardamom-flavored baked apples These baked apples flavored with cardamom make for a warm dessert option ideal for cooler months. Core apples and fill them with a mixture of brown sugar, butter, crushed cardamom pods, and cinnamon powder, and bake until tender. The result is a fragrant treat that goes perfectly with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.

Dish 4 Savory cardamom lentil soup Savory lentil soup gets an aromatic lift from cardamom pods thrown in while cooking. Saute onions, garlic, cumin seeds, and coriander powder with lentils in vegetable broth until tender. Thereafter, mix in tomatoes and whole green chilies for added heat. Before serving, remove any cardamom pod pieces and garnish with fresh cilantro leaves for a hot, ready-to-enjoy dish.