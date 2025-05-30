What's the story

The African desert date fruit, native to Africa's arid regions, is making headlines for its versatile uses.

Scientifically known as Balanites aegyptiaca, the fruit has long been used for different purposes the traditional way. However, recent innovations have taken its uses far beyond tradition.

From skincare to biofuel production, the desert date fruit is proving to be a boon for several industries.

Here are five innovative ways this amazing fruit is being used today.