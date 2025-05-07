5 lesser-known fruits that boost heart health
We all know how including fruits in your diet is a natural way to boost heart health.
While most are aware of the benefits of apples and berries, there are some lesser-known fruits that can also do a great deal for your heart.
These fruits are loaded with essential nutrients and antioxidants that keep your heart healthy.
Let's explore them.
Aronia berries: A nutrient powerhouse
Aronia berries, aka chokeberries, are extremely high in antioxidants, especially anthocyanins.
These compounds reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which can contribute to heart disease.
Research indicates that eating aronia berries can improve cholesterol by boosting HDL (good) cholesterol and reducing LDL (bad) cholesterol.
Adding these berries to your diet could be an easy step towards a healthier heart.
Mangosteen: The queen of fruits
Often dubbed "queen of fruits," mangosteen is another tropical fruit you can include in your diet.
It is rich in xanthones, which have anti-inflammatory properties that can prove helpful for the heart.
Regularly eating mangosteen can help lower your blood pressure levels and improve the overall functioning of your heart.
You can eat this tropical fruit fresh or add it to your smoothies.
Baobab fruit: A vitamin C boost
Packed with vitamins, baobab fruit is an amazing source of vitamin C, offering up to six times more than oranges, in each serving.
Vitamin C is essential for healthy blood vessels and preventing damage to arteries by free radicals.
Not just this, baobab's high fiber content also helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels by facilitating the excretion of excess cholesterol from the body.
Soursop: Heart-friendly properties
Soursop is also known for its heart-friendly properties, thanks to its high antioxidant content.
It contains vitamin C and phytochemicals like acetogenins, which help fight oxidative stress and inflammation in the body—both risk factors for cardiovascular diseases.
You can have soursop fresh or in juices to reap its potential benefits.
Black sapote: The chocolate pudding fruit
Black sapote is often dubbed the "chocolate pudding fruit" due to its creamy texture when ripe.
It has potassium, an essential mineral that helps regulate blood pressure levels by offsetting sodium's effect on the body.
Eating black sapote may contribute positively toward maintaining optimal blood pressure levels while curbing sweet cravings naturally without added sugars or unhealthy fats found in traditional desserts like chocolate pudding itself!