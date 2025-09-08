5-minute breakfasts: Avocado bagel recipe

A quick yet nutritious breakfast can set the mood for a productive day ahead. The five-minute avocado lime bagel is perfect for those looking for a delicious start without spending too much time in the kitchen. The easy recipe combines creamy avocado and zesty lime on a toasted bagel for a filling yet tasty meal. Ideal for busy mornings, this dish offers essential nutrients to keep you going all day long.

#1 Choosing the right bagel Selecting the right bagel is critical to this recipe. Go for whole grain or multigrain varieties to boost your fiber intake, which helps with digestion and keeps you fuller longer. These options also offer more vitamins and minerals than plain bagels. If you want a lighter option, you can use thin bagels or even whole wheat English muffins as an alternative base.

#2 Preparing the avocado spread To make a smooth avocado spread, select ripe avocados that yield slightly when pressed. Mash them up in a bowl until creamy, then add freshly squeezed lime juice for flavor and to prevent them from browning. You can add a pinch of salt to taste if you like. This mixture not only adds healthy fats but also gives potassium and vitamin E.

#3 Assembling your breakfast bagel Start by toasting your preferred bagel until it's nicely golden brown. Spread the prepared avocado mixture evenly over each half of the toasted bagel. For some added texture and flavor, you could top it with sliced tomatoes or cucumbers. These add extra vitamins while going perfectly with the creamy avocado spread.