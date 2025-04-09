Screen fatigue? Relax your eyes in just 5 minutes
What's the story
In today's digital age, we all spend a lot of time on screens. This can lead to eye strain and discomfort.
How about a simple five-minute eye massage to deal with these problems? It can make you feel much more comfortable while using digital devices.
Here's how you can incorporate specific techniques into your routine to reduce screen exposure impact on your eyes.
#1
Circular motion technique
The circular motion technique works by gently massaging the area around your eyes in small circles.
Using your fingertips, apply light pressure on the temples and move in a clockwise direction for about 30 seconds.
Afterwards, switch to a counterclockwise motion for another 30 seconds.
This improves blood circulation around the eyes, reducing tension and fatigue.
#2
Palming method
The palming method is an efficient way to relax your eyes after long hours of screen usage.
Rub your palms together until they feel warm, then gently place them over closed eyelids, without applying any pressure.
Stay in this position for a minute while breathing deeply. The warmth from your palms soothes tired muscles and gives you relief from strain.
#3
Eyebrow pinch technique
To perform the eyebrow pinch technique, gently pinch along the length of each eyebrow from inner to outer edge with your thumb and index finger.
Repeat the process three times on each side, applying gentle pressure as you go along.
This technique releases tension in the forehead area which often comes with prolonged screen usage.
#4
Temple press method
The temple press method involves placing two fingers on each temple and gently applying pressure, while making small circular motions at the same time for about a minute on each side.
The technique is meant to stimulate blood flow in areas that are particularly prone to stress after long hours of screen time.
By concentrating on these key points, the method alleviates tension and promotes relaxation around the eyes.