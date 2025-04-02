Simple 5-minute face yoga for a radiant look
What's the story
Face yoga is the easiest and most natural way to improve the health and appearance of your skin.
It requires you to perform simple exercises at home in a time span of just five minutes.
These exercises improve blood circulation, tone facial muscles, and get you a radiant complexion.
With face yoga, you can have glowing skin without the hassle of expensive products/treatments.
Drive 1
Forehead smoother exercise
The forehead smoother exercise reduces wrinkles and tension in the forehead area.
Simply place both hands on your forehead with fingers spread out between your eyebrows and hairline.
Gently sweep your fingers outward across the forehead while applying light pressure.
Repeat this motion five times to relax the muscles and smooth out lines.
Drive 2
Cheek lifter technique
The cheek lifter technique works on sagging cheeks by toning the underlying muscles.
Start by making an "O" shape with your mouth, covering teeth with your lips (if possible).
Smile widely while keeping the teeth hidden, then place the fingers lightly on top of each cheekbone.
Lift cheeks upwards with the help of fingers for ten seconds before letting go.
Drive 3
Jawline definer move
To define the jawline and cut down that double chin appearance, try this move:
Tilt head back slightly so you're looking at the ceiling.
Push lower lip over upper lip as far as possible.
Hold position for ten seconds before relaxing back down again slowly.
Repeat three times daily.
Drive 4
Eye brightener routine
Brighten tired eyes through this routine:
Close eyes gently without squinting tightly shut.
Place index fingers under each eyebrow, lifting them slightly upwards towards the scalp line while breathing deeply through the nose only (not mouth).
Hold the position briefly before releasing tension gradually over several seconds, repeating twice more consecutively thereafter, making sure you're relaxed throughout the entire process.