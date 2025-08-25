5 pearl couscous dishes to try

Pearl couscous or Israeli couscous can be used as a versatile base for an array of dishes, other than the regular tabbouleh salad. Its unique texture and ability to absorb flavors makes it a great ingredient in many dishes. Here, we show you five pearl couscous dishes that highlight how adaptable and versatile this ingredient can be in different recipes.

Dish 1 Mediterranean pearl couscous bowl A Mediterranean pearl couscous bowl makes for an ideal meal as it combines fresh vegetables, herbs, and spices with the chewy texture of the couscous. Cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese are tossed with cooked pearl couscous. Everything is tied together with a dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and oregano. This dish is just what you need for a light yet tasty lunch/dinner option.

Dish 2 Pearl couscous with roasted vegetables Roasting vegetables enhances their natural sweetness and compliments the nutty flavor of pearl couscous perfectly. Bell peppers, zucchini, carrots, and red onions are popularly used. Toss these roasted veggies with cooked pearl couscous and add a sprinkle of fresh parsley or basil for an added freshness. You can serve this dish warm or at room temperature as a side/main course.

Dish 3 Spiced pearl couscous pilaf A spiced pearl couscous pilaf uses aromatic spices like cumin, coriander, turmeric, and cinnamon to make a fragrant dish bursting with depth. Saute onions in olive oil, then add spices to bloom their flavors. Then mix in the cooked pearl couscous along with raisins or dried apricots for sweetness. Top with toasted almonds or pine nuts for crunch.

Dish 4 Creamy pearl couscous risotto Transforming traditional risotto by using pearl couscous instead of rice gives a creamy yet slightly chewy texture that is a treat for the palate. Cooked slowly in vegetable broth (while stirring frequently) allows starches from the pearls to thicken into creaminess similar to classic risotto dishes, without having to keep an eye on it the whole time.