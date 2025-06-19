How to start chair yoga: 5 poses
What's the story
Chair yoga provides a gentler way to become more flexible and reduce stress, making it perfect for beginners.
You can do it anywhere with just a chair, making it a perfect way to enter the world of yoga.
These moves are curated to improve your wellness without the need of much space or equipment.
At home or office, these exercises can easily blend into your daily life, improving your physical and mental wellness.
Posture 1
Seated mountain pose
The seated mountain pose is a basic move that improves posture and breathing.
Sit up straight with feet flat on the floor and hands resting on your thighs.
Engage your core muscles while keeping shoulders relaxed.
This position promotes correct alignment of the spine and sharpens focus by centering your mind on steady breathing.
Stretch 1
Forward bend stretch
The forward bend stretch helps in releasing tension from the back and shoulders.
Start by sitting on the edge of your chair with feet shoulder-width apart.
Slowly lean forward allowing arms to hang towards the floor, keeping knees slightly bent.
This stretch encourages relaxation by gently elongating the spine and relieving stress.
Movement 1
Seated cat-cow stretch
This dynamic movement improves flexibility in the spine while also stimulating abdominal organs.
Begin with hands on knees, inhale deeply as you arch your back (cow position), and exhale as you round it (cat position).
Repeat this sequence a few times to improve spinal mobility and promote deep breathing.
Twist 1
Seated twist
A seated twist improves digestion and relieves lower back pain.
Sit tall with feet firmly planted on the ground.
Place your right hand behind you on the seat base while your left hand rests outside your right knee.
Gently twist your torso towards the right side.
Hold briefly before switching sides. Repeat the process for balance between both sides of the body.
Movement 2
Ankle rolls
Ankle rolls are a simple yet effective way to improve circulation in your lower legs, particularly if you spend hours sitting, whether at work or on the road.
This exercise is especially useful in today's sedentary lifestyle, where most of us are just sitting indoors the whole day without much movement.
Doing ankle rolls regularly can reverse the effects of sitting by improving blood flow and preventing circulation issues.