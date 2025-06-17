Healthy mornings: 5 open-faced sandwiches to try
What's the story
Open-faced breakfast sandwiches are a quick and versatile way to kickstart your day.
They give you a delightful mix of flavors and textures, all while being easy to make in just five minutes.
Whether you like sweet or savory, there's something for everyone.
Here are five different open-faced breakfast sandwiches you can try making at home, each promising a unique taste experience.
Fresh start
Avocado and tomato delight
This one combines creamy avocado with juicy tomato slices on whole-grain bread.
Just mash half an avocado onto the bread, layer with thinly sliced tomatoes, and sprinkle it with salt and pepper for added flavor.
This combo gives healthy fats and vitamins to kickstart your morning.
Nutty Twist
Peanut butter banana crunch
For a sweet and nutritious start to your day, spread some peanut butter on a slice of whole-grain bread.
Top it with banana slices for a potassium boost. For added crunch, sprinkle chia seeds or crushed nuts on top.
This sandwich not only satisfies your sweet tooth but also gives you a good dose of protein, making it a delicious and healthy choice for breakfast.
Plant power
Hummus veggie medley
Spread hummus on rye bread and top it with slices of cucumber and bell pepper.
You can add in your favorite veggies to mix things up. A dash of paprika or cumin adds to the flavor.
This plant-based option is packed with fiber and nutrients, making it a healthy way to start your day.
Sweet indulgence
Ricotta berry bliss
Spread ricotta cheese on sourdough bread as the base for this sweet treat.
Top it off with fresh berries, like strawberries or blueberries, for natural sweetness. A drizzle of honey can add an extra touch if desired.
This sandwich offers calcium from the cheese along with antioxidants from the berries.
Savory bite
Cheese spinach melt
Start by putting fresh spinach leaves on a slice of multigrain bread.
Then, place slices of your favorite cheese (like cheddar or mozzarella) atop the spinach.
Toast the combination until the cheese melts a bit, wrapping the spinach leaves in a warm, savory hug.
This easy-to-make dish makes for a deliciously indulgent breakfast option that doesn't ask much of your time in the kitchen.