What's the story

If you are a solo traveler, Europe is dotted with dozens of serene villages where you can head for a peaceful sojourn.

These destinations make for an ideal getaway from the maddening crowd of the city and let you soak in the beauty of nature and local culture.

With quaint landscapes and stunning architecture, these quiet villages offer solitude and contemplation.

Here are some serene European villages perfect for a solo traveler's retreat.