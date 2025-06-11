What's the story

Famous for its vast deserts and colorful culture, Rajasthan also promises some thrilling sand dunes adventures for the adventurous hearts.

The sprawling Thar Desert makes the ideal backdrop for a host of activities for the thrill-seekers.

From dune bashing to camel safaris, the desert landscape guarantees an experience you won't forget.

Here are some of the most amazing sand dune adventures you can try in Rajasthan.