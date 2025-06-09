What's the story

For eco-conscious wanderers, finding cafes that resonate with their beliefs can make their travel experience so much better.

Plant-safe cafes serve as a sanctuary for those who mind their carbon footprint and lean towards plant-based options.

These places emphasize on contributing less to the environment by engaging in different practices, from using locally-sourced ingredients to minimizing waste.

Here are some of the best plant-safe cafes across the globe.