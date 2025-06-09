What's the story

Kayaking through mangrove forests is one of the coolest ways to explore nature's wonders.

These ecosystems, located in tropical/subtropical regions, make the serene backdrop of paddlers.

The intertwining roots and calm waters set the perfect scene for beginners and experienced kayakers alike.

Exploring these routes lets you witness diverse wildlife and lush vegetation up close.

Here are five amazing kayaking routes through stunning mangrove forests worldwide.