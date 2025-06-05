7 days in Bhutan: The itinerary you've been looking for
What's the story
Embark on a week-long journey through Bhutan, a country known for its stunning landscapes and rich culture.
This itinerary focusing on exploring the serene villages, lush valleys, and breathtaking views, takes a vegetarian route.
From the bustling streets of Thimphu to the tranquil beauty of Punakha, here's a guide to experiencing Bhutan's unique charm without compromising on dietary preferences.
Thimphu visit
Exploring Thimphu's cultural sites
Start your adventure in Thimphu, Bhutan's capital. Check out the National Memorial Chorten and visit the Folk Heritage Museum to get an insight into local traditions.
The lively weekend market has a range of fresh produce and handicrafts on offer.
Relish vegetarian meals at local joints serving traditional dishes made with locally sourced ingredients.
Head to Buddha Dordenma for stunning views of the city.
Paro Exploration
Discovering Paro Valley's beauty
Paro Valley has some of Bhutan's most iconic sites. Hike up to a famous monastery, perched on a cliffside with stunning valley views.
Explore a notable fortress and enjoy a peaceful walk along a river.
Savor vegetarian momos at local cafes while soaking in the serene atmosphere.
Punakha journey
Tranquility in Punakha Valley
Travel to Punakha Valley, famed for its scenic beauty and history.
Visit the beautiful Punakha Dzong located at the confluence of two rivers.
Stroll across the suspension bridge for a stunning view of the rice paddies and mountains.
Enjoy traditional vegetarian fare such as ema datshi prepared with chili peppers and cheese.
Phobjikha experience
Immersing in Phobjikha Valley's nature
Phobjikha Valley has all the makings of an ideal escape into the arms of nature, with its wide-open spaces and wildlife sightings.
Famous as a winter home for black-necked cranes, it also makes for the best birdwatching spot during certain seasons.
Visit Gangtey Monastery, before you embark on nature trails that bring you glimpses of rural life in the middle of beautiful scenery.
Travel tips
Tips for vegetarian travelers in Bhutan
For vegetarian travelers in Bhutan, it's important to clearly state your dietary preferences.
This way, meals and accommodation can be prepared according to your needs.
Whether you're ordering at a restaurant or booking a hotel, stating your vegetarian diet beforehand will assist in preparing suitable meal options for you.
This way, you'll have a more enjoyable, stress-free travel experience, discovering Bhutan's beauty without dietary issues.