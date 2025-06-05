What's the story

Embark on a week-long journey through Bhutan, a country known for its stunning landscapes and rich culture.

This itinerary focusing on exploring the serene villages, lush valleys, and breathtaking views, takes a vegetarian route.

From the bustling streets of Thimphu to the tranquil beauty of Punakha, here's a guide to experiencing Bhutan's unique charm without compromising on dietary preferences.