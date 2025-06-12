What's the story

India is dotted with many islands which remain unexplored by tourists.

These hidden gems are known for pristine beaches, lush greenery, and a peaceful environment, away from the bustling crowds.

Exploring these islands is a great way to experience untouched natural beauty and unique cultural experiences.

From Andaman archipelago to Lakshadweep group, each island has its own charm and allure, making them perfect destinations for solitude seekers.