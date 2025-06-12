You must visit these unexplored islands in India
What's the story
India is dotted with many islands which remain unexplored by tourists.
These hidden gems are known for pristine beaches, lush greenery, and a peaceful environment, away from the bustling crowds.
Exploring these islands is a great way to experience untouched natural beauty and unique cultural experiences.
From Andaman archipelago to Lakshadweep group, each island has its own charm and allure, making them perfect destinations for solitude seekers.
Neil Island
Neil Island: A tranquil retreat
Neil Island, a part of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, is famous for its coral reefs and crystal clear waters. The island provides some of the best snorkeling and diving experiences.
You can explore the tiny island on foot or bicycle.
You can either relax at quiet beaches like Bharatpur Beach, or feast on local delicacies at small eateries spread throughout the island.
Agatti Island
Agatti Island: Gateway to coral reefs
Agatti Island is one of the rare inhabited islands in Lakshadweep. It acts as a gateway to some of the most stunning coral reefs of India.
The island's lagoon is perfect for water sports like kayaking, snorkeling, scuba diving, etc.
Given the limited accommodation options, you can have an intimate experience with nature while exploring this quiet paradise.
Little Andaman
Little Andaman: Adventure awaits
Little Andaman has a lot to offer in terms of adventure activities amidst its natural beauty.
The island has waterfalls such as White Surf Waterfall which are perfect for trekking enthusiasts.
Surfing opportunities are plenty at Butler Bay Beach due to consistent waves throughout the year.
Though less developed than other islands in the region, Little Andaman provides basic amenities for travelers seeking adventure off the beaten track.
Kadmat Island
Kadmat Island: A diver's delight
Kadmat Island is another gem of Lakshadweep, known mostly among diving enthusiasts for its vivid marine life under turquoise waters enveloping it on all sides.
Apart from the diving adventures available here, including night dives, you can chill on sandy shores or visit nearby villages where traditional crafts are still being practiced to this day.
These activities give you a glimpse of local culture nowhere else seen across India's coastline regions.