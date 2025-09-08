You must add these seasonal fruits to your diet

Embarking on a wellness journey can be exciting yet challenging, particularly for beginners. A simple yet effective way to boost your health is by adding seasonal fruits into your diet. These fruits not only pack essential nutrients but also have unique benefits that go hand-in-hand with the changing seasons. Knowing the benefits of these fruits can help you make informed choices to boost your well-being and keep you on track with your wellness goals.

Tip 1 Boost immunity with oranges A winter favorite, oranges, are loaded with vitamin C, essential for immunity. Eating them regularly can keep those pesky colds and flu away by strengthening the body's defenses. They also provide dietary fiber, which helps with digestion and heart health. Including oranges in your diet during the colder months increases energy and helps you maintain good health.

Tip 2 Hydrate with watermelon Watermelon is the perfect summer fruit to keep you hydrated. It has a high water content of about 92% but is also rich in vitamins A and C that promote skin health and boost immunity. The presence of antioxidants such as lycopene makes watermelon good for your heart too! Snacking on or tossing watermelon in your salad can keep you cool while healthy.

Tip 3 Improve digestion with papaya Although papaya is available throughout the year, it grows best in tropical weather during specific months. This fruit is a good source of papain, an enzyme that makes digestion easier by breaking down proteins quickly. Papaya is also a great source of fiber, keeping your bowel movements regular and constipation at bay. Its anti-inflammatory properties also promote gut health by minimizing inflammation in the gut.