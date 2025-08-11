Beach hikes in Basque Country: 5 spots

The Basque Country is famous for its stunning landscapes and rich culture, and for secluded beach hikes away from the hustle and bustle of crowded tourist spots. These trails are ideal for both enthusiastic trekkers and peace seekers alike. Here are five unusual beach hikes that guarantee breathtaking views and a calm getaway.

Trail 1 Zumaia to Deba coastal trail The Zumaia to Deba Coastal Trail is another segment of the famous Flysch Route. This hike will take you along the dramatic cliffs overlooking unique geological formations. The trail spans 14 kilometers and gives way to hidden beaches along the way. It's a moderate hike ideal for those who enjoy walking through varied terrains, all the while enjoying panoramic views of the ocean.

Trail 2 Laga Beach Hike Laga Beach is a part of Urdaibai Biosphere Reserve, ensuring a peaceful hiking experience. The trail around Laga Beach offers breathtaking views of the ocean and hills surrounding it. This region is not as crowded, so if you want to be left alone in nature's lap, this is the place to be. You can also choose the length of the hike, depending on how you like it.

Trail 3 Sakoneta Beach Pathway Famed for its rugged beauty and tranquility, Sakoneta Beach Pathway takes you through a path of lush greenery before opening up to a secluded beach lined with striking rock formations. It's the perfect spot for photography enthusiasts or anyone wanting to unwind by the sea without the distractions of a large crowd.

Trail 4 Barrika Cliff Walk The Barrika Cliff Walk mesmerizes with stunning vistas over steep cliffs that gracefully fall into the crystal-clear waters below. This unique hike gives access to a few secluded coves, inviting you to relax or take a refreshing dip within natural pools. Shaped and reformed by the relentless tidal movements over time, these pools offer you a tranquil escape into nature's serene beauty.