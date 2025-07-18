Long sitting hours? Try these stretches

Working from home has become a norm for a lot of us, and it has led to longer hours of sitting at desks. This, in turn, can cause tension and discomfort in multiple body parts. However, including simple stretches in your daily routine can relieve this tension and improve your overall well-being. Here are five easy stretches you can do at home to relieve work-related stress and improve your posture.

Neck stretch Neck stretch for relief Sitting for long hours frequently causes neck stiffness. To relieve it, sit up straight and slowly tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a stretch on the opposite side of your neck. Hold this position for about 15 seconds before switching sides. Repeat this stretch three times on each side to help reduce tension and improve flexibility in the neck area.

Shoulder roll Shoulder roll exercise Shoulder rolls work wonders in releasing tension accumulated around the shoulders. Sit or stand with your back straight, then lift your shoulders towards your ears, roll them back and then downwards in a circular motion. Do 10 rolls backward and then 10 forward. This exercise increases circulation and reduces stiffness from sitting for long.

Spinal twist Seated spinal twist The seated spinal twist is great for easing lower back tension. While seated, place one hand behind you on the chair seat and twist your torso towards that side, using the opposite hand on your knee for support. Hold the position for 15 seconds before switching sides. Repeat two times per side to increase spinal mobility and ease discomfort.

Wrist flexor stretch Wrist flexor stretch Extended typing sessions can cause wrist strain, which is why stretching these muscles is essential. Extend one arm forward with palm facing up, use the other hand to gently pull back on the fingers until you feel a stretch along the forearm's underside. Hold for 15 seconds before switching hands, and repeat twice per hand to keep the wrist flexible.