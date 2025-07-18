How to style capes for every occasion
What's the story
Capes have been a fashion staple since time immemorial, and it is easy to see why. Elegant and dramatic, celebrities have taken a liking to this versatile garment, proving how much can be done with it. From red carpets to casual outings, capes can easily make your outfit a statement piece. Here are innovative ways celebrities wear capes, and how you can too!
Layering
Layering for dimension and style
Layering is a favorite trick of celebrities when it comes to capes. By pairing a cape with different textures and lengths underneath, one can add depth and interest to an outfit. For example, a cape worn over a fitted dress or tailored pants adds sophistication without compromising on comfort. Playing with colors and patterns can take the visual appeal of the ensemble a notch up.
Belted look
Belted capes for defined silhouettes
Celebrities also use belts to give their capes structure and shape. A belt cinched at the waist not only defines the silhouette but also adds an element of chicness to the look. It works well with both short and long capes, allowing for versatility in styling options. Opting for contrasting belt colors or materials can make the outfit stand out even more.
Casual chic
Casual chic with cape jackets
Cape jackets provide a relaxed, yet stylish option for everyday wear. Celebrities are often spotted wearing these on casual outings, teaming it with jeans or leggings for an effortlessly chic look. The trick is to go for lightweight fabrics which allow you to move while still keeping warm in cooler months. Neutral tones are preferred as they easily match with various outfits.
Embellished glamour
Embellished capes for glamourous events
For glamorous occasions, embellished capes are a go-to choice among celebrities looking to make an impact on red carpets or high-profile events. Intricate embroidery, sequins or beadwork elevates the cape from simple outerwear to eye-catching attire fit for any special occasion. Pairing these ornate pieces with understated clothing ensures that all attention remains on the stunning cape itself.