How to style capes for every occasion 

Capes have been a fashion staple since time immemorial, and it is easy to see why. Elegant and dramatic, celebrities have taken a liking to this versatile garment, proving how much can be done with it. From red carpets to casual outings, capes can easily make your outfit a statement piece. Here are innovative ways celebrities wear capes, and how you can too!

Layering Layering for dimension and style Layering is a favorite trick of celebrities when it comes to capes. By pairing a cape with different textures and lengths underneath, one can add depth and interest to an outfit. For example, a cape worn over a fitted dress or tailored pants adds sophistication without compromising on comfort. Playing with colors and patterns can take the visual appeal of the ensemble a notch up.

Belted look Belted capes for defined silhouettes Celebrities also use belts to give their capes structure and shape. A belt cinched at the waist not only defines the silhouette but also adds an element of chicness to the look. It works well with both short and long capes, allowing for versatility in styling options. Opting for contrasting belt colors or materials can make the outfit stand out even more.

Casual chic Casual chic with cape jackets Cape jackets provide a relaxed, yet stylish option for everyday wear. Celebrities are often spotted wearing these on casual outings, teaming it with jeans or leggings for an effortlessly chic look. The trick is to go for lightweight fabrics which allow you to move while still keeping warm in cooler months. Neutral tones are preferred as they easily match with various outfits.