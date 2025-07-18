5 tailoring tips from top celebrity stylists

Celebrity stylists have always been the unsung heroes behind the impeccable looks of stars on the red carpets and in daily lives. Their expertise in tailoring ensures every garment fits like a dream, enhancing the wearer's confidence and style. This article delves into some timeless tailoring tips shared by top celebrity stylists. It gives insights on how you can also look polished with well-fitted clothing.

Fit First Prioritize fit over brand Stylists swear that fit trumps brand names or trends. A well-fitted garment can amp up an entire outfit, making it look more expensive and stylish. Spending money on getting your clothes altered, to fit your body shape perfectly, is often more mindful than splurging on high-end labels that don't suit your physique.

Fabric focus Invest in quality fabrics Going for quality fabrics is important to nail the tailored look. Natural fibers like cotton, wool, and linen drape better and last longer than synthetic ones. Celebrity stylists recommend investing in clothes made out of these materials as they offer comfort and hold their shape longer.

Layering technique Master the art of layering Layering is what stylists recommend to add depth and dimension to an outfit. By playing with different textures and lengths, you can make a visually appealing ensemble while keeping it functional for different occasions. Stylists recommend starting with basic pieces and adding statement items gradually to perfect your layering skills.

Detail oriented Pay attention to details Small details like buttons, stitching, and hems can make or break your outfit. Celebrity stylists advise paying attention to these elements while selecting or getting a garment altered. Making sure that buttons are securely fastened, stitches are even, and hems are appropriately adjusted, contributes to a polished look.