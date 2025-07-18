Page Loader
How to make your hairstyling more sustainable
By Simran Jeet
Jul 18, 2025
03:21 pm
What's the story

As more people look for eco-friendly choices in their daily lives, sustainable hairstyles are becoming increasingly popular. Not only do these hairstyles lessen our carbon footprint, but they also encourage healthier practices when it comes to hair care. By choosing sustainable options, you can sport stylish looks while doing your part for a greener planet. Here are some ways to add sustainability to hairstyling.

Natural textures

Embrace natural hair textures

Embracing natural hair textures is a sustainable choice as it eliminates the need for heat styling tools and chemical treatments. By simply letting your hair air dry and using minimal products, you can keep it healthy and shiny. Not only does this save energy, but it also reduces exposure to harmful chemicals in most styling products. Choosing natural textures promotes self-acceptance and celebrates how uniquely beautiful all hair types are.

Eco-friendly products

Choose eco-friendly hair products

Choosing eco-friendly hair products is an ideal way to promote sustainability in hairstyling. Opt for shampoos, conditioners, and styling products made from natural ingredients with biodegradable packaging. Many brands nowadays provide cruelty-free options that steer clear of harmful chemicals like sulfates and parabens. By opting for these products, you help reduce pollution and support ethical manufacturing practices.

Minimalist accessories

Opt for minimalist hair accessories

Minimalist hair accessories are stylish as well as sustainable. Instead of plastic clips or synthetic materials, try accessories made from wood, metal, or recycled materials. These alternatives are usually more durable and eco-friendly. Also, choosing fewer accessories cuts down on waste while still letting you create elegant hairstyles with ease.

Regular trims

Practice regular trims for healthy hair

Regular trims (every six to eight weeks) prevent split ends and damage, keeping your hair naturally healthy. This means you wouldn't have to get them styled or treated every now and then. Trimming helps keep your hair fresh and avoids overuse of deep conditioning treatments, keeping your hair healthy all year round without too much hassle.