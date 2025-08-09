Sleep positioning: Myth v/s facts

Sleep is the key to good health, but it is easy to get confused by misconceptions associated with sleep positions. Most people think certain positions are good/bad for all, but that's not entirely true. Knowing these myths can help you sleep better and improve your health overall. Here are five common myths about sleep positioning, and how they relate to optimal health benefits.

Back myth Myth: Sleeping on your back is always best Though sleeping on your back is often recommended for spinal alignment, it may not be for everyone. People with sleep apnea or snoring problems might find this position aggravating their symptoms. Furthermore, those suffering from lower back pain may get discomfort from lying flat on their backs. It's imperative to consider your personal comfort and any pre-existing health conditions when picking a sleep position.

Wrinkle myth Myth: Side sleeping causes wrinkles It's a common belief that sleeping on your side causes facial wrinkles as skin gets compressed against the pillow. But there's little evidence to support this as a major contributor to wrinkling, compared to sun exposure, genetics, etc. While some pressure may be involved, it's probably not the main reason for wrinkling in the long run.

Stomach myth Myth: Stomach sleeping is harmful for everyone Stomach sleeping usually gets a bad rap, considering the possible neck strain from turning the head to the side. However, some people find this position comfortable and experience no adverse effects. For those who prefer stomach sleeping, using a thin pillow or none at all can help reduce neck strain while staying comfortable during rest.