Asia's most beautiful train rides: A list 

For those of you traveling solo, Asia has some of the most picturesque and serene rail journeys. These train rides give an opportunity to explore the continent's variety of terrain in peace. From lush green valleys to snow-capped mountains, these routes will take you away from the hustle bustle of a city. Here are the best rail journeys in Asia for solitude lovers.

Siberian adventure Trans-Siberian Railway: A journey across Russia The Trans-Siberian Railway is one of the longest train routes in the world, stretching over 9,000 kilometers from Moscow to Vladivostok. This journey takes travelers through vast forests, remote villages, and stunning landscapes. The train offers comfortable cabins where passengers can relax and enjoy the changing scenery outside their windows. It's an ideal choice for those who wish to disconnect from daily life and immerse themselves in nature.

Coastal escape Sri Lanka's coastal line: Scenic ocean views Sri Lanka's Coastal Line is a scenic train ride between Colombo and Matara, with stunning views of the Indian Ocean. The journey takes you through quaint coastal towns, verdant greenery, and untouched beaches. From watching fishermen at work to spotting dolphins dancing in the waves, you can enjoy the tranquil ride to the fullest. Perfect for those wanting to relax by the sea and soaking in local culture.

Snowy retreat Japan's Hokkaido route: Winter wonderland Hokkaido is famous for its gorgeous winter landscapes, making it a perfect place for solitude seekers during the cold months. The train ride across Hokkaido takes you through snow-covered fields, frozen lakes, and pretty villages draped in white. With lesser crowds than other parts of Japan during the winters, travel seasonality considerations apply here too. This route offers plenty of opportunities for quietude amidst nature's beauty.