5 uses of pumpkin seeds

Often overlooked, African pumpkin seeds prove to be a versatile ingredient with a lot of applications beyond traditional uses. These seeds are loaded with nutrients and can be added into various facets of our daily life. From the food we eat to the skincare we follow, the potential of these seeds is vast and intriguing. Here are five surprising ways you can make the most out of African pumpkin seeds.

Tip 1 Nutrient-rich snack option Roasting African pumpkin seeds makes for a delicious and nutritious snack option. Just toss them in a bit of olive oil and spices of your choice, before roasting them in the oven till golden brown. Not only is this snack tasty, but it's also rich in protein, healthy fats, and essential minerals like magnesium and zinc.

Tip 2 Homemade seed butter Transform African pumpkin seeds into a creamy seed butter by blending them until smooth. This homemade spread can be used as an alternative to peanut or almond butter on toast or as an ingredient in smoothies for added nutrition. The natural oils in the seeds help create a smooth texture without needing additional ingredients.

Tip 3 Natural skin exfoliant Ground African pumpkin seeds can also be an effective natural exfoliant for your skin care routine. Mix the ground seeds with honey or yogurt to make a gentle scrub. This scrub helps remove dead skin cells while nourishing your skin. It is rich in vitamins E and A, found naturally in the seeds.

Tip 4 Plant-based protein boost For those following plant-based diets, adding ground African pumpkin seeds to your meals can be life-changing. By including them in soups, stews, or salads, you can not just amp up the taste but also get a generous dose of protein. These seeds make the perfect option for anyone looking for substitute sources of nutrients, delivering high protein content to maintain a healthy balanced diet without relying on animal products.