5 classic half-up hairstyles to try
What's the story
Half-up hairstyles are versatile and suit all occasions, be it casual outings or formal events.
They provide the perfect balance of wearing your hair down and keeping them styled.
These hairstyles go well with different hair lengths, which makes them a popular choice for many.
No matter if you have short, medium, or long hair, there's a half-up style that can amp up your look effortlessly.
Bun style
Classic half-up bun
The classic half-up bun is everyone's go-to hairstyle. It's simple, it's elegant, and it's perfect for almost every occasion.
Gather the top section of your hair and twist it into a bun at the crown of your head. Secure it with bobby pins or an elastic band.
This style goes well with both straight and wavy textures.
Braided look
Braided crown half-up
For all the braid lovers out there, this braided crown half-up hairstyle is just the right thing.
Create two small braids on either side of your head using front sections, and bring them together at the back. Pin them together with pins/elastic band.
This one adds texture and interest to any hair length.
Twisted style
Twisted half-updo
The twisted half-updo is perfect for adding that much-needed volume without too much work.
Simply take small sections from either side of your head, twist it towards the back, and pin it in place where they meet in the center.
This easy-peasy yet amazing technique works like a charm on both straight and curly hair types.
Voluminous ponytail
Half-up ponytail with volume
A voluminous ponytail gives a fresh take on traditional styles by adding height at the crown area before securing into place halfway down its length using an elastic band or clip accessory if desired.
This creates fullness while maintaining control over flyaways throughout day-to-day activities such as work meetings or social gatherings alike.
Knotted look
Knotted half-up hairstyle
The knotted half-up hairstyle has a really interesting option of incorporating knots instead of twists or braids into the design elements themselves.
Just part the top section evenly across the scalp line, and tie together loosely forming a knot shape.
This can be secured using pins underneath the base layer, and you have a stable look throughout wear time, no matter what activity is involved!