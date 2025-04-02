Vintage vibes: 5 prints that are making a bold comeback
What's the story
Fashion is such a fickle world, that anything old and out of style, finds its way back into the limelight, and that's exactly what has happened!
A number of unexpected prints have made a shocking return recently. Once deemed old-fashioned, these prints are now being adopted by designers and fashionistas alike.
Here's looking at the prints that have made a stunning comeback.
Classic revival
Polka dots return
From casual to formal wear, polka dots are making a strong comeback.
Popular in the mid-twentieth century, this playful print has made its way into everything- from dresses to accessories.
Designers are playing with different sizes and colors of polka dots, giving them a fresh twist yet keeping their classic appeal intact.
Colorful comeback
Tie-dye transformation
From being a part of the counterculture, tie-dye has come to the mainstream fashion.
This colorful print is being reimagined in creative ways on different pieces of clothing, be it T-shirts, skirts, or even blazers.
The modern-day tie-dye focuses on a more understated color palette and complex patterns, giving a chic spin on this throwback style.
Vintage vibe
Paisley patterns emerge
Once again, Paisley prints have become the favorite of designers eager to add an exotic touch to their collections.
Coming from Persian designs, paisley provides intricate details which work equally well for casual and formal clothing.
The latest trend sees paisley being paired with contemporary cuts and fabrics for an updated look.
Wild appeal
Animal prints roar back
Animal prints like leopard spots and zebra stripes are back to rule the fashion world. The bold patterns are being used not just in clothes, but also in bags, shoes and other accessories.
The secret to sporting animal prints today is to pair them with neutral shades or minimalist designs for an uber-chic look.
Nature's influence
Floral prints blossom again
Floral prints have always been a part of fashion, but they are back in vogue across seasons (not just springtime wearables).
Winter florals, with their darker hues, offer versatility the whole colder months too!
From outerwear to footwear, designers are playing with floral motifs on unexpected pieces to create unique ensembles celebrating nature's beauty all year round without being too feminine or traditional anymore.