5 millet-based dishes you need to try
What's the story
Millet, a staple grain in several African countries, is quite versatile and nutritious.
Gluten-free and rich in fiber, it makes for an excellent ingredient in traditional dishes.
Across the continent, millet is turned into unique culinary creations that highlight the diverse cultures and flavors of Africa.
Here are five distinctive African millet dishes that give you a glimpse of this ancient grain's potential.
Breakfast delight
Ugandan millet porridge
Ugandan millet porridge, locally called bushera, is a delicious breakfast made with fermented millet flour.
The fermentation adds a hint of tanginess to it, which is complemented with honey or sugar for sweetness.
Usually consumed warm, this porridge makes for a wholesome start to the day, thanks to its rich fiber content.
Sweet treat
Senegalese thiakry
Thiakry, a delicious dessert from Senegal, is prepared with cooked millet grains mixed with yogurt or milk.
To further amp up the flavor, ingredients like vanilla extract, nutmeg are added.
The dish can be served either chilled or at room temperature, making it the perfect refreshment on warmer days.
Its versatility and sweetness make thiakry a favorite in hot regions.
Staple bread
Ethiopian injera
Injera is an Ethiopian flatbread that is commonly made from teff flour but can also be made with millet flour.
This spongy bread is used as an accompaniment and utensil to scoop up stews and vegetables in Ethiopian cuisine.
The unique texture is derived from the fermentation process that gives injera its signature tanginess.
Refreshing beverage
Nigerian fura da nono
Fura da nono is a combination of ground millet balls called fura and fermented milk, which is referred to as nono.
This refreshing drink comes from Nigeria's northern regions, where it's consumed as both food and drink.
It's filling and has cooling properties on hot days.
Savory meal
Ghanaian tuo zaafi
Tuo zaafi, hailing from Ghana's north, is usually served with okra or groundnut soup.
How is it prepared? By thickening maize dough, adding cooked rice, and stirring until smooth.
This dish makes for a nutrient-rich meal that doesn't skimp on taste or enjoyment, which is why it makes a staple in the local diet.