From salads to snacks: 5 jicama recipes

Jicama, a native Mexican root vegetable, is becoming quite popular for its crisp texture and mild flavor. Though it is often used in salads and slaws, you can add the root vegetable in a number of dishes for a unique twist. Here are five different recipes that showcase jicama's versatility in the kitchen. From refreshing salads to innovative snacks, here are new ways to enjoy this crunchy veggie!

Dish 1 Jicama and citrus salad This refreshing salad combines the crunch of jicama with the tanginess of citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits. Tossed with a light vinaigrette made from lime juice, olive oil, and a hint of honey, this dish is perfect for warm days. The combination of flavors provides a balance between sweet and tart, making it an excellent appetizer or side dish.

Dish 2 Spicy jicama fries For the spice lovers, spicy jicama fries are a thrilling substitute for regular potato fries. Simply cut jicama into sticks, toss them with olive oil and spices of your choice- paprika or chili powder, and bake until crisp. These fries are lower in calories and give you the same crunch without feeling guilty.

Dish 3 Jicama slaw with avocado dressing Jicama slaw puts a refreshing spin on classic coleslaw by adding shredded jicama to cabbage and carrots. The creamy avocado dressing adds richness without dominating the vegetables' flavors. This slaw makes an excellent accompaniment to grilled dishes or can be savored alone as a light meal.

Dish 4 Sweet jicama chips Sweet jicama chips are an innovative snack option that satisfies those cravings for something crunchy yet healthy. Simply thinly slice jicama using a mandoline slicer for uniformity, sprinkle them lightly with cinnamon sugar or your preferred seasoning blend before baking until golden brown. These chips make an excellent snack option when you're looking for something different from regular potato chips.