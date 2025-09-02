Attending a virtual meeting? Read this!

Digital meetings have become a staple in both professional and personal communication. As more people work remotely, understanding the etiquette of virtual interactions is paramount. These meetings require a different set of manners than face-to-face interactions. Following digital meeting etiquette can enhance communication, ensure productivity, and foster a respectful environment. Here are five universal tips that can help you navigate digital meetings effectively.

Tip 1 Test technology beforehand Before joining a digital meeting, it is essential to test your technology. Make sure your internet connection is stable and check that your microphone and camera are working properly. Get yourself familiar with the platform's features like mute buttons and screen sharing options. Doing this helps avoid technical glitches during the meeting, ensuring smooth communication without unnecessary interruptions.

Tip 2 Dress appropriately for meetings Even if you're attending from home, dressing up for digital meetings is essential. Wearing professional attire reflects respect for the participants and sets a serious tone for the discussion. It also mentally prepares you for the meeting as if you were going in person. Avoid overly casual clothing that might distract or give an unprofessional impression.

Tip 3 Be mindful of your background Just like your clothes, your background during a video call can reveal a lot about you. Go for a clean, clutter-free space with fewer distractions behind you when joining digital meetings. If required, use virtual backgrounds offered by some platforms to keep things private or professional, but make sure they don't steal the attention from the conversation.

Tip 4 Mute when not speaking Muting yourself when not speaking is an important practice in digital meetings to minimize background noise and disruptions. This simple act ensures that everyone can hear clearly without interference from ambient sounds like typing or household noises. Just remember to unmute before speaking so that others can hear your contributions clearly.