Urban-industrial decor: 5 classic elements to try

Popular among those looking to create a timeless yet stylish apartment, urban-industrial decor is a beautiful blend of raw, unfinished industrial spaces and urban modernity. It usually involves the use of exposed brick walls, metal fixtures, and neutral color palettes. With such elements, you can create a chic, sophisticated atmosphere that remains in vogue year after year.

#1 Exposed brick walls Exposed brick walls are a staple of urban-industrial decor. They lend texture and character to any space and give it an authentic industrial feel. If your apartment lacks brickwork, you can use faux brick panels or wallpaper for this look. The natural tones of brick work well with various color schemes and can make for a striking backdrop for artwork or shelving units.

#2 Metal fixtures and accents Metal fixtures are key to achieving that urban-industrial vibe. Whether it's through light fixtures, furniture legs, or decorative accents like mirrors and frames, introduce materials like steel, iron or copper. These metals lend the decor an edgy touch, without compromising on durability and functionality. You can even mix different metal finishes to add visual interest, without overpowering the space.

#3 Neutral color palettes A neutral color palette is key to achieving an urban-industrial style. Shades like gray, black, white, and beige offer a clean canvas that emphasizes architectural features and furnishings. They create an inherently calming environment while allowing other design elements to stand out more prominently. However, consider adding pops of color through textiles or artwork for added depth.

#4 Open shelving units Open shelving units provide both utility and aesthetics to urban-industrial interiors by displaying personal belongings without cluttering the area visually with closed cabinets or drawers taking away attention spans unnecessarily. So, they make for unobtrusive yet functional additions in the end when done right. Opt for reclaimed wood shelves complemented with metal brackets holding them securely enough against walls where required most effectively possible given circumstances involved therein accordingly.