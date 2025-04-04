Tasty ways to add coconut milk to your meals
What's the story
From adding flavor to bringing texture, coconut milk can work wonders in various dishes.
Extracted from the grated pulp of mature coconuts, this ingredient is used in a number of cuisines globally.
Its creamy texture makes it a fantastic alternative to dairy products, particularly in vegan recipes.
Here are five ways to add coconut milk to your cooking, with savory and sweet options that are easy to make.
Flavorful curries
Creamy coconut curry
Coconut milk lends a rich, creamy texture to curries, making them more decadent without overpowering other flavors.
To prepare a simple curry, saute onions, garlic, and ginger until fragrant. Add your choice of vegetables or tofu along with curry powder/paste.
Pour in coconut milk and let it simmer until everything's cooked through.
This way, you get a flavorful dish that goes well with rice/flatbreads.
Comforting soups
Smooth coconut soup
Coconut milk can also turn soups into comforting bowls of warmth by adding depth and creaminess.
Start by cooking aromatics like onions and garlic in oil, before adding vegetables like carrots or bell peppers.
Pour in vegetable broth followed by coconut milk for richness. Let it simmer until the vegetables are tender, then season with salt and pepper to taste.
Fluffy rice dishes
Delicious coconut rice
Cooking rice with coconut milk instead of water lends a subtle sweetness and creamy texture that goes well with so many main courses.
Rinse one cup of rice under cold water before adding it to a pot with one cup each of water and coconut milk, and salt to taste.
Bring to a boil, then reduce heat; cover tightly, letting steam absorption yield fluffy grains infused with delightful flavor.
Decadent sweets
Sweet coconut desserts
Coconut milk makes an amazing base for desserts like puddings or ice creams since its natural sweetness and creaminess, makes these treats' textures and flavors alike.
For example, try making chia pudding by mixing chia seeds, maple syrup, and vanilla extract together, stirring well, and refrigerating overnight to enjoy the next day topped with fresh fruits and nuts, if desired.
Quick stir-fries
Savory coconut stir-fry
Incorporate coconut milk into stir-fries to create quick, yet satisfying meals packed with nutrients and flavors!
Begin by heating oil in a pan and adding sliced vegetables and tofu. Cook until slightly browned, then pour over some soy sauce and lime juice.
Finally, stir through a generous splash, ensuring everything is coated evenly. Serve hot alongside noodles or steamed greens of your choice!