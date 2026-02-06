Fern leaves turning brown? Here's what to do

Indoor ferns can be a great addition to any home, giving it a lush, green look. However, they can be tricky to take care of. If you notice the tips of your fern's leaves turning brown, it could indicate something is wrong. This article will help you identify the causes of brown leaf tips and how to fix them, so your ferns stay healthy and beautiful.

Tip 1 Overwatering issues Overwatering is one of the most common reasons why indoor fern leaves turn brown. Ferns need moist soil but not soggy conditions. Overwatering can lead to root rot, which affects the plant's ability to absorb nutrients and water. To avoid this, make sure the pot has good drainage and only water when the top inch of soil feels dry to touch.

Tip 2 Underwatering problems Underwatering can also cause fern leaves to brown at the tips. Ferns thrive in humid environments and need consistent moisture levels in their soil. If the soil dries out completely, it can stress the plant, leading to browning leaf tips. To prevent this, check soil moisture regularly and water your fern when needed, ensuring it doesn't dry out completely between waterings.

Tip 3 Low humidity levels Indoor ferns flourish in high humidity, just like their natural habitat. Low humidity levels indoors can cause leaf tips to turn brown as they dry out. To increase humidity around your ferns, you can use a humidifier or place a tray filled with water near them. Alternatively, misting the leaves regularly can also help maintain adequate humidity levels.

Tip 4 Improper lighting conditions Lighting conditions also play a major role in keeping indoor ferns healthy. Most fern species prefer indirect light, and direct sunlight exposure can scorch their delicate leaves, causing browning at the tips. Make sure your fern is placed in an area with filtered light or partial shade, away from direct sunlight.