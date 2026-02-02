Rice flour for cracked heels? Here's the truth

Cracked heels can be a common problem, especially during the dry months. One natural remedy that has been gaining popularity is rice flour. Rice flour is said to exfoliate and soften the skin, making it a great choice for those looking for a natural solution to cracked heels. Here's how you can use rice flour to treat your cracked heels at home.

Tip 1 Exfoliation with rice flour Rice flour works wonders as an exfoliant, removing dead skin cells from your feet. To use it, mix two tablespoons of rice flour with water to form a paste. Apply the paste on your heels and scrub gently in circular motions for five minutes. Rinse off with warm water and pat dry. This routine can help remove dead skin and encourage new cell growth.

Tip 2 Moisturizing properties of rice flour Rice flour also has moisturizing properties that can help keep your skin hydrated and prevent further cracking. Mix one tablespoon of rice flour with one teaspoon of honey and one teaspoon of olive oil to form a smooth paste. Apply this mixture on your heels and leave it on for 20 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water.

Tip 3 Soothing cracked heels naturally For soothing cracked heels, combine rice flour with aloe vera gel, which is known for its soothing effects. Mix two tablespoons of rice flour with one tablespoon of aloe vera gel to make a thick paste. Apply this paste on your heels and leave it on for 30 minutes before washing off with cool water.

