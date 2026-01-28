Fix ear itch with these kitchen hacks

Ear itching can be quite annoying, but you may find relief in your kitchen. Natural remedies are often gentle and effective, giving you a break from over-the-counter solutions. Here are five easy kitchen hacks that may help relieve ear itching. These remedies are easy to prepare and use, making them accessible to most people.

Tip 1 Olive oil for soothing relief Olive oil is known for its soothing properties and can help relieve dry, itchy ears. Just warm a little olive oil and place a few drops in the affected ear. Let it sit for a few minutes before draining it out by tilting your head. This may moisturize the ear canal and reduce irritation.

Tip 2 Apple cider vinegar solution Apple cider vinegar has antifungal properties that may help combat infections causing ear itching. Mix equal parts of apple cider vinegar and water, then use a dropper to apply a few drops into the ear canal. Leave it for about five minutes before draining out. This remedy should be used sparingly to avoid irritation.

Tip 3 Coconut oil application Coconut oil is famous for its moisturizing properties, which can help soothe itchy ears caused by dryness. Warm some coconut oil slightly and apply one or two drops into the affected ear using a dropper. Massage gently around the outer ear area to distribute the oil evenly, then wipe away any excess with a clean cloth.

Tip 4 Garlic-infused oil treatment Garlic has natural antimicrobial properties that may help reduce itching caused by bacteria or fungi. To make garlic-infused oil, crush one clove of garlic and mix it with olive or coconut oil. Heat the mixture gently until fragrant, then strain out the garlic pieces before applying two drops into each itchy ear.