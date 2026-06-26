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Feeling bloated? Try these natural remedies

By Simran Jeet 06:22 pm Jun 26, 202606:22 pm

What's the story

Indigestion can be a common discomfort, often resulting from overeating or consuming rich foods. While there are many over-the-counter medications available, some people prefer natural remedies to alleviate symptoms. These remedies are often easily accessible and can be prepared at home with minimal effort. Here are five natural ways to help ease indigestion, providing relief without the need for pharmaceutical intervention.