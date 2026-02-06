This home remedy can fix lip darkening

Pomegranate arils, the juicy seeds of the pomegranate fruit, are loaded with antioxidants and vitamins that can naturally brighten your lips. The natural remedy is easy to use and requires no special ingredients or equipment. By adding pomegranate arils to your lip care routine, you can get rid of mild darkening and make your lips look healthy and vibrant. Here's how you can use pomegranate arils for brighter lips.

Tip 1 Extract juice from fresh arils To extract juice from fresh pomegranate arils, mash them gently with a fork until they release their juice. Strain the mixture to remove any solid pieces, leaving you with a smooth liquid. Apply this juice directly onto your lips using a cotton ball or your fingertip. Leave it on for about ten minutes before rinsing off with warm water. Regular application can help lighten darkened areas over time.

Tip 2 Create a lip scrub with sugar A simple lip scrub can also be made by mixing pomegranate aril juice with sugar. Mix one tablespoon of sugar with two teaspoons of pomegranate juice to make a paste. Gently scrub this mixture onto your lips in circular motions for two minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water. This exfoliating treatment removes dead skin cells and promotes circulation, giving you naturally brighter lips.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Use honey as a natural sealant After applying pomegranate aril juice, seal in moisture by applying a thin layer of honey on your lips. Honey acts as a natural humectant, locking in moisture and preventing dryness. Leave the honey on overnight for best results, then wash it off in the morning with warm water. This method not only brightens but also hydrates and nourishes your lips.

Advertisement