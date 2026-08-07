5 gentle moves that may help with sacroiliac joint pain
What's the story
Sacroiliac joint pain can be a common complaint, often resulting from issues such as arthritis or injury. This pain can affect daily activities and overall quality of life. However, incorporating specific exercises into your routine may help alleviate discomfort and improve mobility. Here are five exercises designed to target the sacroiliac joints, providing relief and enhancing flexibility.
Tip 1
Pelvic tilts for stability
Pelvic tilts are a simple exercise that can help stabilize the pelvis and reduce sacroiliac joint pain.
To perform this exercise, lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor.
Gently arch your lower back by tightening your abdominal muscles, then flatten it against the floor by relaxing those muscles.
Repeat this movement 10 times to strengthen core stability.
Tip 2
Knee-to-chest stretch for flexibility
The knee-to-chest stretch is great for relieving tension in the lower back and hips, which can affect the sacroiliac joints.
Lie on your back with both knees bent. Slowly bring one knee towards your chest while keeping the other foot grounded.
Hold for 20 seconds before switching legs.
This stretch improves flexibility and reduces stiffness around the pelvis.
Tip 3
Bridge pose for strength
The bridge pose strengthens the glutes and lower back, supporting the sacroiliac joints.
Start by lying on your back with knees bent and feet hip-width apart.
Pressing through your heels, lift your hips towards the ceiling until your body forms a straight line from shoulders to knees.
Hold for five seconds before lowering back down; repeat 10 times.
Tip 4
Cat-cow stretch for mobility
The cat-cow stretch improves spinal mobility and relieves pressure on the sacroiliac joints.
Start on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips.
Inhale as you arch your back (cow position), then exhale as you round it (cat position).
Continue flowing between these two positions 10 times while maintaining steady breathing.
Tip 5
Seated forward bend for relaxation
The seated forward bend relaxes tight muscles around the pelvis that may cause SI joint pain.
Sit with legs extended straight in front of you.
Inhale deeply, then exhale as you reach forward towards your toes, keeping your spine long.
Hold this position for 30 seconds, breathing deeply throughout the duration, allowing tension to release gradually from the lower body area.