Fix sore throat with cloves

Cloves, with their natural properties, have been a time-tested remedy for sore throat. These aromatic flower buds are loaded with eugenol, an oil that has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. Using cloves in your daily routine can give you a natural way to ease the discomfort of a sore throat. Here are some simple ways to use cloves to fix a sore throat.

Tip 1 Clove tea for relief Making clove tea is an easy way to reap its benefits. Just boil a few whole cloves in water for about 10 minutes. Strain the liquid and sip it slowly while it's warm. This tea can help soothe the throat by reducing inflammation and providing relief from pain.

Tip 2 Gargling with clove water Gargling with clove water can also be effective in treating sore throat. To prepare this, add a teaspoon of ground cloves to warm water and mix well. Gargle with this mixture several times a day to help reduce swelling and discomfort in the throat.

Tip 3 Clove honey mixture Combining cloves with honey can make for a soothing mixture that coats the throat. Simply crush some whole cloves and mix them with honey until you get a paste-like consistency. Consume this mixture a few times a day for relief from soreness.