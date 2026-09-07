5 ways to fix sunburned indoor plants
What's the story
Indoor plants can be a great addition to your home, but sometimes they suffer from sunburn due to too much direct sunlight. This can cause leaves to turn brown or crispy, which may affect the plant's health and appearance. Luckily, there are ways to fix sunburned plants indoors without having to repot or move them outside. Here are five practical ways to help your indoor plants recover from sunburn damage.
Tip 1
Adjust light exposure
One of the easiest ways to fix sunburned indoor plants is to adjust their light exposure.
Move the plant away from direct sunlight, and place it in a spot with filtered or indirect light. This will help reduce stress on the plant and allow it to recover gradually.
Using sheer curtains or blinds can also diffuse sunlight effectively, protecting sensitive leaves.
Tip 2
Trim damaged leaves
Trimming damaged leaves is an effective way to help your plant focus its energy on new growth.
Use clean, sharp scissors or pruning shears to remove any brown or crispy edges carefully.
This not only improves the appearance of the plant but also prevents potential pests and diseases from taking hold in damaged areas.
Tip 3
Maintain proper humidity levels
Indoor environments often have low humidity levels, which can worsen sunburn symptoms in plants.
To increase humidity around your plant, consider using a humidifier or placing a tray filled with water near it.
Alternatively, grouping several plants together can create a microclimate with higher humidity levels, beneficial for their recovery.
Tip 4
Monitor watering practices
Proper watering is essential for sunburned plants to recover.
Overwatering can stress them further, and underwatering may worsen the damage.
Make sure you are watering according to each plant's needs, allowing the topsoil to dry out slightly between waterings.
This helps maintain optimal moisture levels without overwhelming the roots.
Tip 5
Use plant recovery solutions
Consider using plant recovery solutions like liquid seaweed extract or vitamin B1 supplements available at garden centers.
These products promote root development and reduce transplant shock, which can be beneficial for sunburned plants.
Follow package instructions carefully when applying these solutions as part of your plant care routine.