5 ways clove oil can help you fix toothache
What's the story
Clove oil has been used for centuries as a natural remedy for toothache. Its active component, eugenol, has analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties that can help relieve dental pain. For those looking for natural alternatives, clove oil can be an effective solution. Here are five ways to use clove oil for toothache relief, each method simple and accessible.
Tip 1
Direct application method
Applying clove oil directly on the affected area can provide immediate relief. Take a cotton ball or swab, soak it in clove oil, and gently apply it on the painful tooth or gum. The eugenol in the oil numbs the area, reducing pain temporarily. This method is easy to use and gives quick results.
Tip 2
Clove oil mouth rinse
A mouth rinse with clove oil can help soothe widespread discomfort in the mouth. Mix a few drops of clove oil with warm water and swish it around your mouth for about 30 seconds before spitting it out. This rinse not only helps relieve pain but also has antibacterial properties that may help keep your gums healthy.
Tip 3
Clove oil paste application
Making a paste with clove oil and coconut oil can be an effective way to target toothache. Mix one part clove oil with two parts coconut oil, apply it directly on the affected area with a clean finger or cotton swab, and leave it on for about fifteen minutes before rinsing with warm water. This paste combines the benefits of both oils, providing long-lasting relief.
Tip 4
Clove oil compress technique
A compress with clove oil can provide relief from facial pain associated with toothaches. Soak a clean cloth in warm water mixed with a few drops of clove oil, wring out excess liquid, and place it against the outside of your cheek where you feel pain. The warmth combined with clove's soothing properties can ease discomfort effectively.
Tip 5
Clove oil-infused herbal tea
Drinking herbal tea infused with clove oil may provide internal relief from inflammation related to dental issues. Steep chamomile tea bags in hot water as per package instructions; add one drop each of peppermint extract and clove essential oils into each cup before consuming slowly throughout the day if needed until symptoms subside naturally over time without further intervention required beyond initial treatment efforts undertaken earlier already successfully accomplished beforehand too.