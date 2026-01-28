Fix nail discoloration with these kitchen hacks
Under-nail discoloration can be a common concern, often caused by factors like fungal infections or poor hygiene. While medical treatments are available, many people prefer natural remedies that can be easily prepared at home. Using common kitchen ingredients, you can create simple solutions to help reduce discoloration and improve nail health. Here are five easy kitchen hacks to tackle under-nail discoloration effectively.
Tip 1
Lemon juice and baking soda scrub
Lemon juice is known for its bleaching properties, while baking soda acts as an exfoliant. Mix one tablespoon of lemon juice with two tablespoons of baking soda to form a paste. Apply this mixture under your nails and gently scrub in circular motions for a few minutes before rinsing off with warm water. This hack may help lighten stains and remove dead skin cells.
Tip 2
Apple cider vinegar soak
Apple cider vinegar has antifungal properties that may help combat nail discoloration due to fungal infections. Dilute one part apple cider vinegar with two parts water in a bowl, and soak your fingers for 15 minutes daily. After soaking, dry your hands thoroughly to prevent moisture retention that could lead to further discoloration.
Tip 3
Turmeric paste application
Turmeric contains curcumin, which is said to have anti-inflammatory properties and may help improve nail appearance over time. To use turmeric as a remedy, mix half a teaspoon of turmeric powder with enough water to form a paste. Apply this paste under your nails and leave it on for 10 minutes before rinsing off with warm water.
Tip 4
Coconut oil massage
Coconut oil is moisturizing and may help strengthen weak nails while reducing discoloration caused by dryness or damage. Warm some coconut oil slightly and massage it gently into the affected areas under your nails before bedtime each night. Leave it on overnight without rinsing off.
Tip 5
Tea tree oil treatment
Tea tree oil is known for its antifungal properties, making it an effective remedy against fungal-related nail issues. Mix one drop of tea tree oil with one teaspoon of olive oil or any carrier oil of choice, then apply this mixture directly onto discolored areas using a cotton swab or ball once daily until improvement is seen.