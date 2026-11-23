Wi-Fi not working? 5 ways to fix connection issues
What's the story
WiFi connectivity issues can be a major headache, especially if you rely on the internet for work or leisure. Luckily, most devices come with built-in tools that can help you troubleshoot and fix these problems. Knowing how to use these tools can save you time and frustration, letting you get back online quickly. Here are some practical tips to fix WiFi issues using your device's built-in capabilities.
Tip 1
Use the network troubleshooter
Most operating systems have a network troubleshooter that automatically detects and fixes common connectivity issues.
Simply access this feature through your device's settings menu.
The troubleshooter will guide you through a series of steps to identify the problem and suggest possible solutions, such as resetting network adapters or adjusting settings.
Tip 2
Reset network settings
Resetting network settings can be an effective way to resolve persistent Wi-Fi problems.
This process restores all network-related configurations to their default state without affecting personal data.
While it may require re-entering Wi-Fi passwords, it often resolves issues caused by incorrect settings or outdated configurations.
Tip 3
Update network drivers
Outdated network drivers can lead to connectivity problems.
Check if there are any updates available for your device's network adapter through the manufacturer's website or your operating system's update tool.
Keeping drivers up to date ensures compatibility with the latest security protocols and improves overall performance.
Tip 4
Check for interference
Wi-Fi signals can be disrupted by other electronic devices, such as microwaves, cordless phones, or even physical barriers like walls.
To minimize interference, try changing your router's channel settings in its administrative interface.
Experimenting with different channels may improve signal strength and stability.
Tip 5
Restart router and modem
Sometimes, simply restarting your router and modem can resolve connectivity issues.
Power off both devices, wait for about 30 seconds, and then turn them back on.
This process clears temporary glitches in the hardware and establishes a fresh connection with your internet service provider.