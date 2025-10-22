5 easy exercises for perfect posture at home

Maintaining good posture is important for overall health and well-being. It can help prevent back pain, improve breathing, and boost confidence. Simple exercises can go a long way in correcting posture by strengthening muscles and increasing flexibility. Here are five beginner-friendly exercises that can help you achieve a better posture. They are easy to perform and require no special equipment, making them accessible to everyone.

Tip 1 Shoulder blade squeeze The shoulder blade squeeze is a simple yet effective exercise to strengthen the upper back muscles. Sit or stand with your back straight. Gently pull your shoulders back as if trying to squeeze your shoulder blades together. Hold for five seconds before releasing. Repeat this exercise 10 times daily to improve muscle tone and support better posture.

Tip 2 Wall angels Wall angels target shoulder mobility and upper back strength. Stand with your back against a wall, feet slightly away from it. Keep your arms at a 90-degree angle, elbows level with shoulders, and press them against the wall as you raise them overhead, then lower them back down without losing contact with the wall. Perform two sets of 10 repetitions.

Tip 3 Cat-cow stretch The cat-cow stretch increases flexibility in the spine and promotes spinal alignment. Start on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Inhale as you arch your back (cow position), then exhale as you round it (cat position). Repeat this sequence 10 times to relieve tension in the spine and improve mobility.

Tip 4 Plank hold The plank hold strengthens core muscles, which are vital for supporting proper posture. Begin in a push-up position, ensuring your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Engage your core by pulling your belly button towards your spine, and hold this position for twenty seconds initially, gradually increasing the duration as you gain strength.